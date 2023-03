(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the following video briefing concerning the incoming weather system that’s making its way through the area this week. Here is the video briefing with our initial thoughts on the latest Pacific storm moving in this week. #wywx #wyoroad https://t.co/QyOnNShowf — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) March 13, 2023

