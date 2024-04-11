More

    (Video) RHS Auditorium Groundbreaking Ceremony

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    The Riverton High School Principal, District Superintendent and Board of Trustees all gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the auditorium. (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – It has been 40 years in the making. Riverton High School (RHS) will finally have an auditorium in 2025.

    A Groundbreaking Ceremony marked the momentous occasion on Wednesday.

    The ceremony opened with the RHS choirs singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Then, District Superintendent Jodi Ibach thanked the legislators who made this auditorium possible and recognized the important stakeholders in attendance.

    Advertisement
    RHS Choirs
    Superintendent Jodi Ibach

    Board Chair Lynette Jeffres was next to speak. She invited former board chair and mayor Dennis Tippets to share some auditorium history.

    Board Chair Lynette Jeffres
    Former board chair and mayor Dennis Tippets

    RHS Principal Thomas Jassman discussed the stakeholders who worked on the auditorium’s design and its future.

    RHS Principal Thomas Jassman

    With hard hats on and a yellow safety vest, the school board members, superintendent, and principal took a shovel full of dirt and tossed it to commemorate the occasion.

    Board Vice Chair Bruce Berg wrapped up the event by sharing a few words and thanking everyone for coming.

    Advertisement
    Board Vice Chair Bruce Berg

    The entire ceremony can be watched in the video below.

    The 14,978 square foot addition to RHS will have seating for 545 and provide students with hands-on theatre experience, among other things.

    The project is expected to cost $9.3 million, with the bulk of the funding coming from the state and some from the district for enhancements.

    Advertisement

    Those enhancements include approximately 2,500 square feet, a covered main entry to the auditorium and high school main entry, and additional theatrical upgrades.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.