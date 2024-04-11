(Video) RHS Auditorium Groundbreaking Ceremony

(Riverton, WY) – It has been 40 years in the making. Riverton High School (RHS) will finally have an auditorium in 2025.

A Groundbreaking Ceremony marked the momentous occasion on Wednesday.

The ceremony opened with the RHS choirs singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Then, District Superintendent Jodi Ibach thanked the legislators who made this auditorium possible and recognized the important stakeholders in attendance.

RHS Choirs Superintendent Jodi Ibach

Board Chair Lynette Jeffres was next to speak. She invited former board chair and mayor Dennis Tippets to share some auditorium history. Board Chair Lynette Jeffres Former board chair and mayor Dennis Tippets

RHS Principal Thomas Jassman discussed the stakeholders who worked on the auditorium’s design and its future. RHS Principal Thomas Jassman

With hard hats on and a yellow safety vest, the school board members, superintendent, and principal took a shovel full of dirt and tossed it to commemorate the occasion.

Board Vice Chair Bruce Berg wrapped up the event by sharing a few words and thanking everyone for coming.

Board Vice Chair Bruce Berg

The entire ceremony can be watched in the video below.

The 14,978 square foot addition to RHS will have seating for 545 and provide students with hands-on theatre experience, among other things.

The project is expected to cost $9.3 million, with the bulk of the funding coming from the state and some from the district for enhancements.

Those enhancements include approximately 2,500 square feet, a covered main entry to the auditorium and high school main entry, and additional theatrical upgrades.