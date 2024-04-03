More

    Groundbreaking for RHS Auditorium planned for April 10

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    Dirt work is happening in front of the high school in preparation for the groundbreaking (h/t Claire Manning, County 10)

    (Riverton, WY) – The much-anticipated Riverton High School Auditorium will have a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, April 10, at 3 p.m.

    The 14,978 square foot addition will have seating for 545 and provide students with hands-on theatre experience.

    This has been in the works since the high school was built, shared Ted May, Fremont County School District #25 Buildings and Grounds Supervisor.

    Advertisement

    “The auditorium did not get built as part of the high school. And ever since, it’s been tried to be added on and now we’re finally getting it done.”

    The project is expected to cost $9.3 million, with the bulk of the funding coming from the state and some from the district for enhancements.

    Those enhancements include approximately 2,500 square feet, a covered main entry to the auditorium and high school main entry, and additional theatrical upgrades, according to May.

    Check out the floor plan, along with inside and outside renderings in the photos below.

    Advertisement

    For more information, call the school at (307) 856-9491.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.