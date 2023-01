(Fremont County, WY) – Meteorologist Chris Hattings with the National Weather Service in Riverton, shared the following video about how stargazers in the 10 can view Comet ZTF (The Green Comet), which will be visible in nights skies in our area through February 12. As promised, here is the video about how to see Comet ZTF (The Green Comet). #wywx #astronomy #comet #cometZTF https://t.co/KCX3N07g0n — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) January 20, 2023

