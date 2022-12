(Riverton, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the following video briefing on the Arctic front headed our way tomorrow, which will be bring potentially dangerous wind chills with it. Here is the latest video briefing for the expected Arctic cold, snow and wind across the area over the next few days. #wywx #wyoroad https://t.co/916ocMwOy6 — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) December 20, 2022

