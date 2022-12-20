Arctic cold moving in; snow expected to start tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, occasional snow across the west will become steadier and heavier tonight.

Conditions will be mainly dry east of the divide with breezy to windy conditions in the favored locations, with snow and bitterly cold temperatures expected Wednesday through Friday.

High temperatures will be in the upper teens for Shoshoni and Riverton today; lower 20’s for Lander and Pavillion; and upper 20’s for Jeffrey City and Dubois.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the upper teens for Jeffrey City and Dubois; the single digits for Lander, Pavillion, and Riverton; and negative single digits for Shoshoni.

Wind chills will make temperatures feel much cooler today and tonight. h/t NWSR