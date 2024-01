(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton and meteorologist Chris Hattings have shared the following video briefing on the expected impacts of incoming weather systems this weekend into next week.

While light snow is expected to the west today and Sunday, with Saturday and Monday looking to be mostly dry, medium impacts with snow, wind and colder temperatures are forecasted starting on Tuesday next week.

Check out the full video below for all the details.

