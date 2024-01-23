Veterans assistance in Fremont County

(Fremont County, WY) – A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around Wyoming cities throughout February.

Ellen Rejda is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA healthcare. Rejda can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims, or request healthcare.

Her office is located at 324 E. Washington Ave., in Riverton, and she will be available at the following locations:

Fort Washakie: Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the Frank B. Wise Business Center, 3 Ethete Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lander: Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Lander Senior Center, 205 S. 10th St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dubois: Tuesday, Feb. 20, at the High Country Senior Center, 504 Hays St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Most other weekdays Rejda is available by appointment at her office.

Please contact Ellen Rejda at 307-438-2101 to schedule an appointment at her office or any of the above locations.