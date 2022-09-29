Veteran drive-thru flu shot clinic scheduled in Riverton

(Riverton, WY) — The Riverton VA Clinic team is holding Veteran drive-thru Flu Clinics on Sept. 29 from 1 to 3 p.m. and Oct. 13, from 1 to 3 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot. In addition to the standard vaccine, the high-dose vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older.

To take part, enrolled Veterans simply come to the Riverton VA Clinic at 2300 Rose Lane, using the College Drive entrance, then follow the signs and cones in the parking lot. They will need their VA identification and a mask. If a Veteran does not have a mask, one will be provided as they are required to take part. Veterans who have a fever, cough or any other coronavirus symptoms should not attend this event. Attendees should consider wearing a shirt with easy access to the shoulder.

Veterans with questions are encouraged to call the clinic at 307-857-1211.

Why get a Flu Shot now?

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body. The composition of flu vaccines has been updated. All flu vaccines will be designed to protect against four different flu viruses. By getting a flu shot, you will be less likely to spread the flu to others. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months or older should get a yearly flu shot. Flu can be serious among young children, older adults, and those with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.