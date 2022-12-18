Various groups, volunteers prepared 300 Christmas packages for those in need Sunday

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Basket Committee, Lander Elks Lodge, the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, the Lander Community Foundation, various youth groups and volunteers came together to deliver 300 Christmas baskets and meals to community members today, December 18.

Each Christmas package contained food items, a whole turkey, and age/family size appropriate gifts and toys.

The Elks Lodge purchased the turkeys this year, while the Holy Rosary Church opened its doors for storing all the baskets and facilitating delivery.

All pitched in for the other items and overall delivery for the annual event, which has been going on for over 40 years according to organizers.

“We just want to thank the whole community,” Chairman of the Committee Deanna Trumble commented, also thanking the above mentioned groups, and the local firefighters and dedicated citizens who also showed up.

Check out some photos of the Christmas cheer being spread in action! 300 baskets, set to go to those in need. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo