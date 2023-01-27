UW 2022 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2022 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.
Local students are:
Dubois
Autumn Cummings
Fort Washakie
Josephine M. Bell
Hudson
Ryann P. Koivupalo
Lander
Allie Bone
Allison Nicole Brown
Emma Jo Comstock
Hannah Glennon
Wolf Johnson
Annalee Prindle Neary
Adelle Simon
Tina Yaw
Riverton
Steven A. Aragon
Mackenzie S. Becker
Mariah A. Brannan
Cassandra Howard
Devin Ray LaGois
Jeremy Molt
Paige Nolan
Alexa Nowland
Kai Wilson
