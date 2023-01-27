UW 2022 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll

Amanda Fehring
h/t University of Wyoming

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2022 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll. 

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester. 

Local students are:

Dubois               
Autumn Cummings

Fort Washakie       
Josephine M. Bell

Hudson               
Ryann P. Koivupalo

Lander               
Allie Bone
Allison Nicole Brown
Emma Jo Comstock
Hannah Glennon
Wolf Johnson
Annalee Prindle Neary
Adelle Simon
Tina Yaw

Riverton             
Steven A. Aragon
Mackenzie S. Becker
Mariah A. Brannan
Cassandra Howard
Devin Ray LaGois
Jeremy Molt
Paige Nolan
Alexa Nowland
Kai Wilson

Click here to view the entire list of residents.

