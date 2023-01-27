UW 2022 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll

The University of Wyoming lists the following students from Wyoming on the 2022 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the semester.

Local students are:

Dubois

Autumn Cummings

Fort Washakie

Josephine M. Bell

Hudson

Ryann P. Koivupalo

Lander

Allie Bone

Allison Nicole Brown

Emma Jo Comstock

Hannah Glennon

Wolf Johnson

Annalee Prindle Neary

Adelle Simon

Tina Yaw

Riverton

Steven A. Aragon

Mackenzie S. Becker

Mariah A. Brannan

Cassandra Howard

Devin Ray LaGois

Jeremy Molt

Paige Nolan

Alexa Nowland

Kai Wilson

Click here to view the entire list of residents.