Updates, Legislative bill review and more to come before the Commissioners on Jan. 23

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 23, in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following info Meeting ID: 810 4344 0093 Passcode: 527730

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and subject to change at any time.

Advertisement

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:15 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

Advertisement

9:30 A.M.: JR OAKLEY, JR PROJECT MANAGEMENT LLC – MONTHLY PROJECT UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE & CHIEF CIVIL DEPUTY NATHAN MAXON – WYOMING DEPARTMENT OF AUDIT PROCESS REGARDING FREMONT COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #38 RECREATION BOARD FILING STATUS

10:15 A.M.: PUBLIC HEARING – BUDGET TRANSFERS WITHIN FREMONT COUNTY’S FY 2023-2024 BUDGET

Advertisement

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: PLANNING DEPARTMENT SUPERVISOR STEVE BAUMANN

A) HILLCREST DRIVE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FOR ENGINEERING

B) PAINTED HILLS CORRECTIVE RE-SUBDIVISION LOTS 6-11, 16, 17 & 21, PLATTED PUBLIC ROAD ALTERATION

10:45 A.M.: LIBRARY DIRECTOR ANITA MARPLE

A) REQUEST AUTHORIZATION TO HOLD BUDGET HEARING

B) PERSONNEL

Advertisement

11:00 A.M.: COUNTY CLERK JULIE FREESE – ARPA AND LATC GRANT UPDATES

11:30 P.M.: WORKING LUNCH WITH ELECTED OFFICIALS – LEGISLATIVE BILL REVIEW

1:30 P.M.: MEETING WITH FREMONT COUNTY LEGISLATORS

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

V. ADJOURNMENT: