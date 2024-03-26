Unraveling history – Exploring the Wiggins Fork Bison Jumps with CWC

Step back in time and immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of Wyoming’s ancient past with Central Wyoming College and the Fremont County Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society. Join us for an evening talk delving into the fascinating world of the Wiggins Fork Bison Jumps.

Discover Ancient Hunting Techniques:

Have you ever wondered what hunting was like over a millennium ago? Experience a journey through time as we explore the techniques and strategies employed by ancient hunters. “They Killed Them As They Needed,” a presentation led by Central Wyoming College’s esteemed Professor Emeritus Todd Guenther and his dedicated research team, promises to shed light on the captivating practices of our ancestors.

On-the-Ground Research:

Gain unique insights into the past through the lens of contemporary archeology. Professor Guenther and his team bring firsthand knowledge and expertise, backed by rigorous on-the-ground research. This isn’t just a lecture; it’s an opportunity to engage with cutting-edge discoveries and participate in a discussion that bridges the gap between the ancient and modern worlds.

Mark Your Calendar:

Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity. Mark your calendar for three informative sessions:

Saturday, March 30, 7-9 p.m.

Location: Lander Public Library, Lander, WY

Saturday, April 6, 7-9 p.m.

Location: Bighorn Sheep Center, Dubois, WY

Saturday, April 13, 1-3 p.m.

Location: Riverton Public Library, Riverton, WY

Open to All:

Whether you’re an archeology enthusiast, a history buff, or simply curious about the past, this event welcomes individuals from all walks of life. Experience the thrill of discovery and connect with fellow enthusiasts as we uncover the mysteries of the Wiggins Fork Bison Jumps. Admission is free, and no prior knowledge is required—just a passion for learning and a desire to explore the depths of Wyoming’s captivating history.

Unlock the secrets of the past and embark on an adventure through Wyoming’s ancient landscapes. Join us for an unforgettable evening of discovery and dialogue. See you there!