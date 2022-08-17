UNOFFICIAL: Freese wins Republican primary for Fremont County Clerk by thousands of votes

Unofficial election results show incumbent Julie A. Freese won the Republican primary for Fremont County Clerk.

Freese earned 7,449 votes to challenger Kelly Rutz’s 2,444. h/t Fremont County Clerk’s Office

Freese has held the post since she was first elected in 1994.

No Democrats ran for the spot this year.

The Primary Election will be certified at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander.

