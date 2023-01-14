Irvine celebrated 30 years of service

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Deputy Clerk Margy Irvine was recognized for her 30 years of service on Tuesday, January 10, during the Fremont County Commissioners meeting.

Providing a few words was Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese.

“30 years at a job is a long time, and that’s a lot of dedication,” Freese said.

She continued by sharing their history of how the two knew each other going all the way back to high school.

Margy has worn many hats over the years, and her duties now go beyond the clerk’s office.

She’s the FMLA and MASA point person, HR back up, serves on the health insurance committee, is the election manager, and many other things.

Congratulations, Margy!

