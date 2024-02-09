Two Lander teens reportedly missing; may be in stolen vehicle ‘heading to Texas’

(Lander, WY) – Two 16-year-old juveniles from Lander were reported missing on February 8, according to a call made to the Lander Police Department (LPD) at 7:21 AM on February 8.

The LPD call log report issued on February 9 goes on to state that another call was made at 7:44 AM that same morning, which reported the theft of a 1969 Chevelle from the reporting party’s garage, along with stolen firearms.

The LPD call log report adds that the calls are “related,” and that the boys are “possibly heading to Texas.”

The two juveniles are identified in the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation missing person database as Otis Edlund and Quintin Wyrick.

The WDCI database information says that “Otis is in a stolen vehicle bearing Fremont County Wyoming license plates,” and that the two are possibly travelling together.

News of the missing teens has led to some “rumors swirling about,” according to Fremont County School District #1 superintendent Mike Harris, who has released the following message to school district staff, parents, high school students and media to address the concerns.

“I am reaching out to students, parents, and members of the public to address a developing situation in our community. Two Lander Valley High School students are currently missing, having reportedly run away from home. The Lander Police Department and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for these two students. However, reports of threats toward Lander schools are unfounded. Please trust that our law enforcement partners are investigating all leads to bring both students home safely, and if there is any threat to our schools and students, the police and school district will take appropriate action immediately.”

The FCSD #1 message concludes by adding “If you have any information on the whereabouts of these students, please contact the Lander Police Department at (307) 332-3131 or the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation at (307) 777-7181.”