Two killed in Friday crash north of Shoshoni

(Fremont County, WY) – Two people were killed in a crash taking place about 10 miles north of Shoshoni on US 20, on the morning of Friday, June 23, according to a report from Oil City News.

Scanner traffic overheard by County 10 on Friday stated at different times that two or three vehicles were involved in the crash that closed that stretch of the highway for a few hours, but comments made to Oil City from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) verified that it was two vehicles, as initially reported.

Oil City went on to confirm the fatalities with the WHP, who shared that the ‘crash investigation is ongoing and the identities of the crash victims have not been released.’

Advertisement

Read Oil City’s full report here.

County 10 will provide further updates as they become available.