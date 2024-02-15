Turn your clock back: St. Margaret’s School High School Glory Days Dinner Dance Fundraiser!

Calling all alumni, friends, and community members to join us for a night of pure fun and nostalgia at the 23rd Annual St. Margaret’s School Dinner Dance Fundraiser! This year, we’re turning the clock back to relive the high school glory days and celebrate the unique spirit of each clique that made those years unforgettable.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 2 at 6 p.m.

Dinner at 6:30 p.m., live auction and DJ-ed dance to follow

Theme: High School Flashback No matter if you were a brainy bookworm, a spirited jock, a charismatic teacher, a free-spirited skater, a dramatic thespian, a hardworking cowboy, a stylish prep or anything in between – this night is for you! Dress up in your high school persona and let’s recreate the magic of those spirited days.

Advertisement

Ticket Information: Don’t miss out on the festivities! Grab your tickets at the school office or by calling 307-856-5922. It’s a night for everyone, so bring your friends along for an unforgettable experience. Hurry, seating is limited, don’t miss out on our St. Margaret’s School Dinner Dance on March 2!

What’s in Store:

A delicious dinner at 6:30 p.m.

An exciting live auction featuring unique items.

Dance the night away with a fantastic DJ spinning your favorite tunes.

This isn’t just a fundraiser; it’s a community celebration, and your presence makes a difference. Come support St. Margaret’s, have a blast and make some memories!

Save the date, spread the word, and let’s make the 23rd Annual St. Margaret’s Dinner Dance Fundraiser a night to remember. See you there!

Advertisement