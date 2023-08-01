Tuesday’s Fair Schedule is full of fun for everyone!

TUESDAY

7:30 a.m. Youth Market Swine Weigh Ins, Small Blue Scales

8:00 a.m. Youth Market Lamb Weigh Ins, Scale House

7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m. Arrival of Dairy Cattle (Must have Health Inspection Papers), Parking Lot (South)/SE Gate #3

8:00 a.m. Youth Dairy Cattle Showmanship (Sr., Int., Jr.), Show Pavilion

followed by: Youth Dairy Cattle Show

9:00 a.m. Youth Dairy Goat Showmanship (Sr., Int., Jr.), Show Pavilion

followed by: Youth Dairy Goat and Specialty Goat Show

12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. EXHIBIT BUILDINGS OPEN FOR GUESTS

12:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Story Hour, Little Wind/Cottonwood Lawn

1:00 p.m. Youth Meat Goat Showmanship (4-H Sr., Int., Jr., FFA), Show Pavilion

followed by: Youth Breeding Meat Goat Show;

followed by: Youth Market Goat Show and all other

Market Goat Classes

2:00 p.m. Open Class Demonstration, Fremont Center

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Fremont County Fair Royalty Meet & Greet, Show Lawn

3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Kidz Zone: Decorated T-Shirt (Judged at 5 p.m.), Little Wind

3:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. Child Development Services Screenings, Little Wind

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Riverton’s 1st National Night Out, Cottonwood Lawn & Parking lot

5:00 p.m. Poultry weigh in for Meat Pens, Fur & Feathers Pavillion

followed by: Rabbit weigh in for Meat Pens

5:30 p.m. Special Contest – Make it with Beef Appetizer Contest, Fremont Center – Kitchen Area

5:30 p.m. Pee Wee Dairy Goat Showmanship, Shown Lawn

followed by: Pee Wee Meat Goat Showmanship

6:00 p.m. Kidz Zone – Stick Horse Rodeo, Cottonwood Lawn

6:00 p.m. Friends of Fair Youth Jackpot Market Lamb Show, Show Lawn

Presented by: Friends of the Fremont County Fair

7:30 p.m. Wind River Rodeo Roundup – PRCA Rodeo, Grand Arena

