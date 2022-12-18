Trinity Lutheran Christmas Program

Pre-school students signing and singing Away in a Manger

The St. Margaret’s Catholic School gymnasium was the site of the 23rd annual Trinity Lutheran School Christmas Program under the direction of Susan Tucker. A packed house watched the 23rd annual Trinity Lutheran School Christmas Progarm – {h/t Randy Tucker}

An estimated 250 people came to enjoy biblical recitations of the Christmas story from the gospels as given by children from kindergarten through eighth grade. Trinity Lutheran middle school students playing handbells

In addition, pre-school through middle school combined choirs sang classic Christmas carols, and the handbell, hand chimes, and melody bells were performed under the direction of teacher Breanna Erdman.

The second and third grade played melody bells while performing Little Town of Bethlehem – {h/t Randy Tucker}

There were approximately 60 students who performed during the program. The audience sang Silent Night while candles illuminated the program