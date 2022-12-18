Trinity Lutheran Christmas Program

The St. Margaret’s Catholic School gymnasium was the site of the 23rd annual Trinity Lutheran School Christmas Program under the direction of Susan Tucker.
An estimated 250 people came to enjoy biblical recitations of the Christmas story from the gospels as given by children from kindergarten through eighth grade.
In addition, pre-school through middle school combined choirs sang classic Christmas carols, and the handbell, hand chimes, and melody bells were performed under the direction of teacher Breanna Erdman.
There were approximately 60 students who performed during the program.