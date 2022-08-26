Tribal Relations committee meeting Monday in Riverton

The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Committee on Tribal Relations will meet at 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, in the Wind River Room at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Education and Community Center, 2660 Peck Ave. in Riverton.
There are four local legislators on the committee: Wyoming Sens. Cale Case, R-Lander, and Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, and Wyoming Reps. Lloyd Larsen, R-Lander, and Andi-LeBeau, D-Ethete.
The agenda for the meeting includes:
-an update on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons
-enforcement options for Tribal and State Fish and Game
-state internet sales tax collected on purchases from the Wind River Indian Reservation
–feral horse management
-discussion on a bill draft for Tribal inclusion in livestock infectious disease control
-an overview of the Indian Child Welfare Act
-updates about St. Stephens School
The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on the Legislature’s YouTube channel, where past meetings are also recorded.
For more information visit wyoleg.gov.