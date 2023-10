(Fort Washakie, WY) – The Trail of Treats community event presented by the Eastern Shoshone Tribe has been postponed to Monday, Oct. 30, due to Friday’s cold temps.

The new time is from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The event will be held in the same location behind the E.S. 477 Building in the BIA lawn area. Call (307) 332-8052 for more info.

Advertisement