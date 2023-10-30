Last chance for Haunted House fun and frights tonight in Lander

The South Pass Chapter 1867 of E Clampus Vitus is hosting their 8th annual Haunted House & Food Drive for the final night this Halloween season, Monday, October 30, inside Lander Valley Auto Parts from 6 to 10 p.m. Lander Valley Auto Parts is located at 735 Lincoln Street.

The entrance fee is a donation of either a non-perishable food item or cash. Food donations benefit the Lander Care and Share Food Bank and cash donations will go to South Pass. Last year over 2,700 pounds of food was donated to the food bank.

Want to skip the line? Snag a FastPass and get your scare on, VIP-style! FastPass tickets available here.

Check out the Facebook event for the latest updates.

Organizers of the event remind attendees that “this event is kid friendly…but yes we do enjoy frightening our attendees. Exceptions shall be made for those younger who wish to enter. Children under the age of 12 years we ask that a responsible adult either attend or remain at the location until their child has gone through.”

The annual haunted house is present by 1867 ECV and the following businesses: Fremont Toyota, Carquest Lander, The 10 Book, Wyoming Community Bank, County 10, and Rocko’s Garage.

Other Donors include: Gambles, Artery Construction, Smartt Insurance, Silver Spur Lanes, True Value – Lander, Palace Pharmacy, Western Printing and Great Divide Towing.

