(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions will remain dry and warmer today, but still slightly below normal.

No weather impacts are expected for trick-or-treaters this evening, other than chilly temperatures.

Highs will be in the 40’s across the 10 today, with lows tonight in the 20’s and 30’s.

h/t NWSR