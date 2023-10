(Pavillion, WY) – The Pavillion Volunteer Firefighters Battalion 7 will be providing treats tomorrow night for all the young ghouls, goblins and inflatable T-Rex’s who are able to stop by the fire hall at 390 West Center Avenue.

The firefighters will be handing out candy from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM, or until supplies runs out.

For information on all of the Halloween events in the 10, click here.

Advertisement