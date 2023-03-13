Town Hall remodel resolution on Shoshoni council agenda for Tuesday

The Shoshoni Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Shoshoni Town Hall, 102 E. Second St.

The agenda for the meeting includes two resolutions: one on the Town Hall remodel project and another on revenues and expenditures.

There is also a permit for Knife River on the agenda.

Under new business, the council will consider the plating of the new West Side Subdivision and a bid award for the Westside Sewer Project.

The council meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 458 645 1704) and on Shoshoni’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

For more information call the Town of Shoshoni at 876-2515.