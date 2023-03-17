Top O’ the Mornin’ (and weekend), Fremont County!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Don’t have a drop of Irish blood in ye? Well, it’s okay to be Irish for a day…or even for a weekend packed with celebrations filled with music, food and fun! Of course, here in Fremont County, there’s always something to celebrate and treasure at every end-of-the-week rainbow, with loads of community events and activities and fun to be had. So as you celebrate the luck o’ the Irish and whatever shenanigans…be safe, make good choices, don’t drink and drive, and…

May you have a love that never ends,

Lots of money, and lots of friends.

Advertisement

Health be yours; whatever you do,

And may God send many blessings to you!

On Friday…

St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations…

Advertisement

In Riverton, the Riverton Elks Club is having a St. Patrick’s Day Party with a corned beef and cabbage dinner, drink specials, and a night of shamrock trivia.

Bar 10 has The Fretliners jammin’ their brand of bluegrass and newgrass! The show starts at 8:00 p.m., but come early for their Irish food specials including corned beef and cabbage, Guinness stew, and Bangers & Mash! Have a pint of the “black stuff” (Guinness)…Harp and Smithwick’s will also be on tap, along with a variety of Irish cocktails.

Livestock Liquors is having a party with drink specials, drawings, and Purrfect Harmony hosting karaoke and music…the show starts between 8:30-9:00 p.m.

Advertisement

The Cedar Bar hosts Raven Karaoke for theirSt. Patties Day celebration. There will also be a green contest and gold at the end of the rainbow..the fun starts at 8:30 p.m.

In Lander, The Maverick is having a St. Patty’s Day Bash Party with pool table games and DJ Moonstar rockin’ the night away with country, rock, metal 80s-90s music and songs. Check out their Facebook page for more information.

And for art lovers…tonight is the opening reception for the 43rd Annual Red Desert Audubon Show from 6:00-8:00 p.m at the Lander Art Center on 258 Main Street. This exhibition features artwork inspired by native Wyoming flora and fauna…enjoy scenes of the red desert in various art media. For more information, visit the center’s website at landerartcenter.com.

Advertisement

On Saturday…

The 2023 R-Town Rumble Wrestling Tournament starts this morning at 8:00 a.m. at Riverton High School. Folkstyle, followed by freestyle wrestling..this is a USA-sanctioned tournament with awards for 1st through 5th places. Free admission! Contact Travis Barton at 307-850-8613 or Cassie Gambler at 307-851-0523 or visit the Riverton USA Wrestling Facebook page for more information.

Boysen Ice Races are slated for today at Poison Creek Bay. Hopefully, motorcycles and 4-wheelers will be buzzin’ around on the ice…but call first to confirm ice conditions, 307-851-2724. Sign-ups at 8:30 a.m.; racing begins around 9:00 (ish). Check out the WORRA Facebook page for information and updates.

It’s gonna be cold…but they’re gonna be bold! The Riverton Jackalope Jump is today in the City Hall parking lot and it’s gonna be epic! Whether participants are in costume or not, this is always a very popular fundraising event for our Special Olympics athletes! You can register online (strongly encouraged) or sign up this morning at 10:00 a.m. The jumpin’ starts at 11:00 a.m. Click here to sign up as an individual or as a team…or if you just want to be a spectator, you can also donate to the cause. Click here for complete information and to register…and I will see you there!

Another awesome fundraising event is Fremont Cornhole’s Lander Middle School PIE Tournament today, with two divisions for adults of all skills and a kids’ tournament, too! Food trucks and concessions, and a silent auction going on…they say this event was an “absolute blast” last year, so don’t miss this one! Registration is at 9:30 a.m.; the tournament starts at 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit the FC Cornrhole Facebook group.

Opera and classical music lovers…the Lander Opera Group announces that Wagner’s opera, Lohengrin will be transmitted live from the Met in New York City to the Lander Library’s Carnegie Room for a Saturday matinee from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch can be purchased from The Breadboard. For more information, contact Marti Mueller at 307-714-1685 or email [email protected]

Want to learn life drawing techniques (of the avian persuasion)? There will be a Life Drawing Featuring Jupiter the Owl today from 11:00-2:00 p.m. at Sinks Canyon Park, 3079 Sinks Canyon Road in Lander. Professional oil and watercolor artist Rosie Ratigan of Lander will guide you through her own process of outlining, sketching, and detailing while observing Jupiter, (a Great Horned owl that the Wyoming Game & Fish uses for educational purposes). Registration is required, click here to register and for more information.

There’s an exciting lineup of music this evening in Lander with The Fremont Symphony Orchestra presenting “Music from Now & Then”, a musical “time-travel” of movie music going from the present all the way back to the 1920s! Music from the movies The Greatest Showman, Ghost, Seahawk, a medley from The Who’s rock-opera medley Quadrophenia, plus a very special performance during the showing of the 1921 Buster Keaton silent film The Haunted House! The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Lander Valley High School Auditorium. Tickets are $15 per person, $10 for students, and $30 per family…get them online at the FSO website at fremontsymphonyorchestra.org

The Muley Fanatic Foundation’s 6th Annual 10 Country Chapter Banquet is being held tonight at the Lander Community Center, with renowned filmmaker, adventurer and conservationist Jim Shockey giving the keynote address! Great food, games, raffles, a silent and live auction, and more! Doors open at 4:30 p.m.; click here for tickets and more information or visit their Facebook page.

If you missed The Fretliners at Bar 10 on St. Patrick’s Day, they’ll be performing at the Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel tonight as a part of their Winter Concert Series. dinner and drinks are available for purchase. There are shows at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Visit the Shoshone Rose website for more info;

And if you’re still celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend, the Maverick Lounge is continuing the festivities tonight with a hard rock/punk party! Local metal band, Eternal Reality, along with two other phenomenal bands, Proof of Life from Casper and Elevated Sickness from Denver will be rockin’ the stage. Guinness on tap and Irish Car Bombs! You must be 21 years of age to enter, there’s no door charge.

More stuff on the C10 calendar includes library book sales, our awesome farmers’ markets, and more! Do you have YOUR events posted on the County 10 event calendar? Just click on “Add Event”, sign up on CitySpark, and fill in your information! Don’t forget to add any future “Save the Date” activities, too!