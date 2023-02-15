Riverton Jackalope Jump happening March 18

(Riverton, WY) – Special Olympics Wyoming – Riverton invites you to come out and support your community by attending the Riverton Jackalope Jump on Saturday, March 18; your involvement is critical in aiding our mission. Proceeds raised go to help provide year-round sports training and competition for athletes. Additionally, your contribution and involvement help athletes achieve their goals, live healthier lives, and have a sense of inclusion in the community. If you cannot take the Jump, you can still come out, donate, volunteer your time, and show your support!

Will you Be BOLD and Go for the COLD at the RIVERTON Jackalope Jump?!

The Jackalope Jump challenges brave Wyomingites at numerous locations around our beautiful state to “Be Bold, Go for the Cold!”. It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, organizations, and businesses – to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming athletes. All funds raised go to support programming and events for local athletes as well as over 1,600 athletes statewide.

Advertisement

The concept is simple: participants raise $100 and will take an invigorating dip into icy freezing water! The Jumps, however, are so much more than that! They’re the kind of fun and inspiring events that you really must experience for yourself. Grab some friends, plan fun costumes if so inclined, get pumped and register today at www.sowy.org!

Participants raising $100 will earn a one-of-a-kind Jackalope Jump t-shirt and beanie. Jumpers that raise $750 per person will also get a hydration backpack and those individuals raising $1000+ will get a chance to win 1 of 3 $100 Visa Gift Cards.

Schools and 1st Responders can easily get involved in fundraising and participating at a local jump and earn a cool Jackalope Jump beanie incentive at $50 minimum per person. Cool School Challengers and 1st Responders are also eligible for all incentive levels by meeting the minimum fundraising amounts per person.

Online registration is free and strongly encouraged for all participants.

Advertisement

Awards to recognize the best costume, largest group, and most funds raised are given out with a chance to earn some cool extras!

Special Olympics Wyoming is a non-profit organization providing year-round sports training, athletic competition and other related programs to children and adults with intellectual disabilities; offering them continuing opportunities to realize their potential, develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy and friendship. Special Olympics Wyoming changes lives by encouraging and empowering people with intellectual disabilities, promoting acceptance for all, and fostering communities of understanding and respect.

The Lander Jackalope Jump is happening the following weekend on March 25.

Advertisement