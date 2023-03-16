Shamrocks and (responsible) shenanigans for all!

Holidays are occasions for fun and celebration with family and friends. A combination of good cheer and abundant alcohol can take the fun too far. With St. Patrick’s Day only a day away and March Madness underway, let’s make sure our “social drinking” doesn’t go overboard.

Most Fremont County adults choose not to binge drink. Binge drinking is when men have 5 or more drinks in 2 hours and women have 4 or more in the same span.

Even with most making good choices, it can be tricky to navigate and easy to get carried away in the fun. The scary thing about alcohol is we can go overboard without meaning to. To help you avoid the dangers and consequences of binge drinking this St. Patty’s Day, here are some ways to ensure you are drinking safely:

Self-regulation and mindfulness

Slow the pace of drinking

Determine the amount of time or number of drinks you will drink ahead of time

Be mindful of the alcohol content in the drinks you consume

Limit the size of drinks

Have a full glass of water between each drink

Make sure to eat before drinking

Have snacks on hand while consuming alcohol

There’s nothing wrong with having a drink at a celebration. Just be aware of how much you’re consuming. And unless jail is your pot of gold at the end of the night, ensure you have a safe ride home.

Don’t have a designated driver? You’re in luck! The Wind River Transportation Authority will provide free Safe Rides in Lander and Riverton on St. Patrick’s Day. The service is provided under a highway safety grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation, and it is the direct result of work by the Fremont County DUI Task Force and Governor’s Council on Impaired Driving.

“Unfortunately, Fremont County leads Wyoming and Wyoming leads the country in impaired-related vehicle fatalities. We implore people: If you are questioning whether you should drive, just call and let us drive you,” states WRTA Director Gary Michaud.

To order the ‘Safe Rides’ service, a person only needs to call (307) 851-9800, and WRTA will pick them up.

Looking for something even better for you that won’t require a bar tab or leave you with a hangover the next day? Get together with a group of family, friends, or neighbors and find fun activities to do together. This time together can help everyone feel more connected and build memories that can last a lifetime. Plus, it’s a lot of fun without the negative side effects.

“May your blessings outnumber the shamrocks that grow, and may trouble avoid you wherever you go.” Irish Blessing

For some great tips on safely hosting a party where alcohol is present, click here.