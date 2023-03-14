Fremont Symphony Orchestra Features Music from Now & Then

The Fremont Symphony Orchestra, under the long-time direction of Rebecca Murdock, is performing a varied program of works beginning with recent movie music stretching back to the 1920s. The concert will be performed at the Lander Valley High School auditorium at 7 pm on Saturday, March 18.

The concert will begin under the direction of Rebecca Murdock conducting music from the cinema and stage. The orchestra will perform a medley of songs from the 2017 biographical musical drama film, “The Greatest Showman” that starred Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya. The film was based on the story and life of P.T. Barnum, a famous showman and entertainer, and his creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus and the lives of its star attractions. In addition, the FSO will perform a medley from “Ghost”, a 1990 American romantic fantasy film that starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore, and Whoopi Goldberg.

Moving on to songs from the stage, the orchestra will perform “Quadrophenia”, a medley of songs from the 1979 rock opera by “The Who”, a popular British rock band of the time. The stage musical “Hair” reflected the creators’ observations of the hippie counterculture of the late 1960s, and several of its songs became anthems of the anti-Vietnam War peace movement. The work broke new ground in musical theatre by defining the genre of “rock musical”, using a racially integrated cast. Finally, “Sea Hawk” provides a musical snapshot of the 1940 American adventure film that starred Errol Flynn as a privateer who defends his nation’s interests on the eve of the launch of the Spanish Armada.

The only non-stage music on the program is the ever popular, “An Outdoor Overture” by the American composer, Aaron Copland. Copland composed the work for a New York high school orchestra in 1938. Elliott Carter said, “Its opening is as lofty and beautiful as any passage that has been written by a contemporary composer.”

During the second half of the concert, the FSO will be performing music for the 1921 silent film, “The Haunted House”. While the film is projected on the big screen the orchestra will provide the live accompanying music arranged, written, and conducted by Andrew Greene. The comedy presents Buster Keaton, a silent film star of the 20s, as a bank president accused of robbing his own bank and his comedic misadventures while hiding in a haunted house.

The FSO has been performing in Fremont County since the 70s. Founded by Ms. Murdock the orchestra has showcased both local and national talent throughout its tenure and is operated by a local board of directors as a non-profit. Contributions may be mailed to the Fremont Symphony Orchestra at 811 Cindy Circle in Riverton, WY 82501-3040.Concert tickets are available online and at the door for $15 per person, $30 per family, or $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased in advance online at the FSO website.