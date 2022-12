(Riverton, WY) – After a year without Tonkinfeller Plaza, we finally have a season cold enough for the ice rink, which the City of Riverton employees are currently filling up.

The hopeful opening is the afternoon of December 16 if the weather cooperates. It may get to single digits at night, but the daytime highs in the 30s with the sun shining can impact the ice.

Huge shout out to both the City of Riverton employees and R Recreation who make this fun winter experience possible!

