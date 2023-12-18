No skating rink in Riverton this winter

(Riverton, WY) – Due to demolition at Tonkin, there will not be an ice skating rink this winter, according to ‘R’ Recreation Program Director Mary Axthelm.

Moving to a temporary location wasn’t an option either, because there are no other large and flat enough surfaces in Riverton.

The Tonkin demolition project is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2024, which means the rink will be back next winter with plans for an even better skating and sledding experience.

They will fence in the Tonkin Bowl, leaving a horseshoe of sledding, and will be putting in new lights.