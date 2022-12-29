Riverton ice rink opens to skaters today Amanda Fehring December 29, 2022 (Stock Photo) Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint (Riverton, WY) – R Recreation shared on their Facebook page that the rink is ready for skaters today, December 29. Advertisement Related Posts Riverton woman arrested for DWUI after driving wrong way down Main Street, almost colliding head-on with law enforcement County 10 Staff - Riverton Police Department seeks assistance identifying theft suspect County 10 Staff - Fremont County high school sports schedule December 29-30 Multiple crashes, hit-and-runs reported in Fremont County from Thursday to Friday Meet and greet with new Riverton Mayor, Council happening January 3 “O Tidings of Comfort and Joy!” Attend Christmas Services this weekend in Fremont County Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!