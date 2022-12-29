Riverton ice rink opens to skaters today

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
(Stock Photo)

(Riverton, WY) – R Recreation shared on their Facebook page that the rink is ready for skaters today, December 29.

Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.