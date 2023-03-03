March “in like a lion” this weekend in Fremont County!

TGIF! We made it to the end of the week (may I add, unscathed by another dumping of snow)…been a bit cold, but it seems it’ll be a mix of sunshine and clouds in the forecast. It’s the first Friday…kicking off a whole new month with a variety of things to do, places to go, and people to see this weekend.

There are a few folks I haven’t seen pretty much all winter, and they tell me that there’s really nothing to do but kinda hole up and wait it out. Hey, I totally admit that it would be easy to just be a hermit and wait for Spring. At this point, I’m chompin’ at the bit to start a garden, break out the birdfeeder, plant some flowers…get a bit of color to offset this world of white winter snow! Seems every time I step out the front door, that winter sun flashes off the snow drifts, and I’m blinded by the light (made you sing it!)…but somehow I seem to get enough energy to forge through the cold, so I’m going to March “in like a lion” and support the great things happening in our communities this weekend!

On Friday…

Have you toured your local “time machine” lately? Enjoy First Fridays at all Fremont County museums! Bundle up the young ‘uns and “March” right down because they get in free today (with adult admission). The Riverton Museum is at 700 East Park Ave; Lander’s Pioneer Museum is at 1443 Main Street, and the Dubois Museum is at 909 West Ramshorn. For more information about First Fridays and more of the great things happening at your museum, visit: fremontcountymuseums.com

First Friday also means…joining folks downtown for Lander’s First Fridays with some amazing deals and special activities going on at various businesses tonight! 23 Squared hosts pendant making with Fire Creek Clay and cookie decorating with Alicia’s Sweets. Put on your dancing shoes for salsa dancing at Lander Bodyworks. Rebound: The Art of Repurposing is hosting a demo with Kirk Norman weaving baskets from baling twine! Have some jewelry that needs to be cleaned or repaired? Stop by Alchemy because Lennie Poitras and Colleen Drury will give your “used and abused” jewelry a makeover! Candice Frude performs her musical stylings live at The Middle Fork Cafe. Supporting the Lander Library and celebrating Dr. Suess’s birthday is Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking…stories, treats, coloring, and more! And get unplugged and caffeinated at an open mic at the Lander Bake Shop. New to First Fridays is Mr. D’s Food Center, hosting a book signing event with award-winning local author A.W. Baldwin; stop by for a cup of delicious coffee and some wine-tasting! Whew…did I miss anything? Well, at least you won’t, as you shop around and support Lander’s local businesses tonight! For more information, visit the Lander Chamber’s website or 307-332-3892.

If you haven’t already, stop by the Lander Art Center and browse the “REFLECTION – The Art of Being” exhibition, showing through Saturday, March 11. The Lander Arts Center is located at 258 Main Street…so maybe check it out before you begin your Lander First Friday “shop local” spree!

A fantastic winter family event is planned this evening in Riverton with an End of Winter Party from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the “Tonkinfeller” ice rink (closing for the season). There will be ice skate rentals for just $3, hot cocoa and apple cider to wrap your hands around, and sky lanterns will be launched (free lanterns to the first 100 attendees). Dress warm! Call R-Recreation for more information at 307-855-2015 or 307-855-2190, or visit their Facebook page.

The hills (and the Wyoming prairies, too)…will be alive with the Sound of Music, opening tonight at 7:00 p.m. at the CWC Robert A. Peck Arts Center. Watch the Von Trapp children “March” down the stairs (see what I did there?). Shows run through March 11; click here for tickets! Take a listen to the County 10 podcast for Charene Herrera’s interview with CWC Theater Director Joey West and some cast members!

Paws for Life Animal League encourages you to come out for the theatrical release of the movie, “The Year of the Dog” showing exclusively at the Gem Theater tonight in Riverton. The movie is “a heartwarming, independent feature about two strays: an alcoholic man struggling to maintain sobriety, and a rescue dog (played by a real-life rescue) with an unusual athletic gift.” Visit the Paws for Life Facebook page for more information.

On Saturday…

Bring your grocery lists and “March” right down to get those wonderful products at your local Farmers Markets today, in Riverton from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the Little Wind Building, Fremont County Fairgrounds, or at the Lander Local Food Market from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the VFW building on Tweed Lane. Your local producers would love your support!

It’s a Double Race weekend on tap with the WORRA Ice Races on both Saturday and Sunday! Sign-ups start at 8:00 a.m. and races hit the ice at 9:00 a.m. (-ish). Entry fees: Adults, first class $60; 2nd+ class $25; Juniors $25. PeeWee entries are free (on Sunday, it’s 1/2 price entries if you raced on Saturday). There will be a casual get-together after the Saturday race at the Rusty Truck in Riverton, with the Supercross on from 6-9:00 p.m. For more info, call 307-200-0603 visit their Facebook page or worra.org

Tonight is the Lander Ambassador’s Extravaganza from 5:00-10:00 p.m. at the Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. This fabulous fundraiser will benefit the Lander Legends Legions baseball team, and (what is sure to be an amazing project and feat)…transporting the Sam Sing’s Laundry building to the Fremont County Museum complex! Safe Rides will be provided by WRTA, so have lots of fun and get home safe!

Alooooha! Break out the Hawaiian shirts (and boots) for the luau-themed Wind River Gobblers Hunting Heritage Banquet & Gun Bash tonight at the Fremont Center at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Okay, I’m told you don’t have to wear a Hawaiian shirt, but as I said…we could all sure use a bit of color about now! Check out their Facebook page…looks like there’s some awesome stuff for their auction and raffles! For more information about the National Wild Turkey Federation, visit their website at nwtf.org.



See? In like a lion! Check out County 10 for what’s happening in your neck o’ the woods…and be sure to get your events posted in County 10’s event calendar, because there are a lot of great things happening during the week, too! It’s easy…just click on “Add Event”, and sign up on CitySpark!