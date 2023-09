Widespread low temperatures below freezing are possible for western Wyoming valleys and basins Friday night into Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton.

A freeze watch is in effect from 9:00 PM Friday until 10:00 AM Saturday. h/t NWSR h/t NWSR



Snow appeared on Togwotee Pass Friday morning (seen in the featured image from 7:40 AM this morning). More light snow is likely tonight over Togwotee, Powder River, and Granite Passes.

