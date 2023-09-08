Tiger Weekend: Cross Country, Golf, and Volleyball join the County 10 Sports Podcast

(Lander, WY) – Another edition of the Tiger Weekend features lots of road action for Lander Valley High School athletics. The only team that is home this weekend is football where they host Powell at 6 p.m. tonight. County 10 will have the call on YouTube, Facebook, and on the radio waves, KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.

Cross Country competed in Riverton yesterday Ameya Eddy was the top finisher for the Lady Tigers while Deigo Labotos was the top finisher for the Tigers. They will be off this weekend before they are in Rawlins next Friday.

Volleyball played their first of two matches against Riverton on Thursday where they fell three sets to one. The Lady Tigers won set three 25-21. Aislynn Donahue unofficially finished the night with four kills and six blocks. They will be in Rawlins on Friday and Saturday to play other class 3A school.

Advertisement

Golf enters the post-season play where they are in Green River for a two-day tournament. This is the last chance for Lander to get things right before the state tournament in Worland next week.

Lander girls swimming will compete in a couple of duals today and tomorrow. They will be in Green River today and in Jackson tomorrow.

You can listen to the full interviews from the County 10 Sports Podcast below!