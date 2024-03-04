Tickets still available to Lander Community Awards Luncheon – UW Assistant Dean to share results of impact study of 1/2% economic development sales tax

(Lander, WY) – Some tickets still remain for Friday’s annual Community Awards Luncheon hosted by the Lander Chamber of Commerce. The doors of the Lander Community & Convention Center will open at 11:30 a.m., and pre-registration is required.



“We’ve selected the winners, and we can’t wait to announce them on Friday,” said Lander Chamber CEO Owen Sweeney. The Chamber awards six recipients each year in recognition of businesses, individuals, and organizations who have demonstrated longevity, beautification, innovation and creativity, community involvement, and contributions made over a lifetime. Previous years’ winners are listed on the Chamber’s website.

Dr. Anne Alexander, Assistant Dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and Director of Outreach and Engagement at the college’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis. The speaker for this year’s luncheon will be Dr. Anne Alexander, Assistant Dean at the University of Wyoming’s College of Business and Director of Outreach and Engagement at the college’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis (CBEA). “The CBEA has completed a study of the impact of Fremont County’s ½% economic development sales tax that voters initially approved in 2020,” said Lander Chamber CEO Owen Sweeney. “This is a critically important topic for Fermont County, we’re delighted that Dr. Alexander has agreed to join us.”

Members of the Lander Chamber receive one complimentary ticket to the luncheon as a membership benefit. (Some memberships receive more than one. Contact Meghan Manning at the Lander Chamber at 332-3892 ext. 4 to confirm.) Additional tickets are $30, and guest tickets are available for $35. Table sponsorships are also available. Details on ticket and sponsorship pricing and a registration link are available here.

The Lander Community Awards Luncheon is made possible in part due to GOLD LEVEL sponsors Central Bank & Trust and St. John’s Health – Lander, SILVER LEVEL sponsor and Preferred Media Partner County 10, and BRONZE LEVEL sponsor Lander Vision Source.