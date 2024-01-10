Three public meetings scheduled to discuss Feb. 8 vote on staggered terms for Northern Arapaho Business Council

A public meeting will take place 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Great Plains Hall in Arapahoe to discuss a resolution establishing staggered terms for the Northern Arapaho Business Council.

The referendum vote on staggered terms is set to occur Feb. 8, with voting places in Ethete, Arapahoe, and Fort Washakie.

Two other public meetings will be held to discuss the issue before the vote takes place:

-6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, in the Blue Sky Room at the Wind River Casino

-6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete

Advertisement

h/t Northern Arapaho Tribe via Facebook

For more information, call the Northern Arapaho Tribe at (307) 332-6120.