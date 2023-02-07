Three candidates announced for FCSD #1 superintendent position; community forums begin tonight

(Lander, WY) – After a recent search for a new Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1 superintendent was announced, three candidates have since been declared on the FCSD #1 website.

The candidates include Fremont County educators Michael Harris, Dallas Myers and Deidre Meyer.

The following information was also shared regarding the ensuing community forums for each candidate.

“The Board of Trustees of Fremont County School District #1 will be meeting in executive session on February 7, February 9, and on February 14 at 7:30 p.m., in order to interview candidates for the superintendent of schools position. The meeting will be in the boardroom at the Fremont County School District #1 central administration building.

“Included in the process will be the opportunity for district patrons and staff to hear comments from each candidate invited to be interviewed and to ask questions of the candidates at a series of community forums.”

The community forums will be at the FCSD #1 central administration library from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Michael Harris: February 7, 2023

Dallas Myers: February 9, 2023

Deidre Meyer February 14, 2023

“A listing of the days, times, and candidates for the public forum will be posted at each school site and the central administration office prior to the first interview.”

