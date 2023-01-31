Coffee Time: FCSD #1 looking for new superintendent; tune in for details about upcoming candidate forums

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Matt Jacobson, Parent Liaison and Jared Kail, school board Chairman for Fremont County School District (FCSD) #1, who stopped by to talk about the hiring process as the district searches for a new superintendent.

According to Kail, Dave Barker, the current superintendent let the school board know he was not going to ask for a contract renewal for the 2023-24 school year after about eight years in the role, and since then the process has begun to look for new candidates.

At this stage, the district has received all of the applications, and the Wyoming School Boards Association will now begin narrowing down the candidates to a group of about 10-12 people, based on criteria given to them by the school board.

Those applicants will be further narrowed down to the top 3 or 4 choices by this Thursday, February 6, then site visits, administrator evaluations and staff forums will be scheduled.

Once that process is completed, community forums for each candidate will be held at the Pathfinder High School library, each about an hour long.

Parents and folks interested in submitting questions can do so here, as questions will not be taken from those in attendance at the forums. Questions have to be submitted by this Saturday, February 4.

The forums are tentatively scheduled for February 7, 9, and 16, but these dates could be subject to change due to the availability of candidates, and Kail and Jacobson said they hope to have these dates finalized by February 3.

Kail then let us know that following the forums, they hope to be able to have a decision made by February 21, but it could be a few weeks before a public final decision announcement is made.

To stay up to date on the process as it unfolds, be sure to check back on the district website.

