This week’s #listed features two beautiful properties!

7483 Highway 789 Lander, WY 82520

Price: $310,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Welcome a wonderful home on acreage near Lander with a new almost 1000′ deep water well for almost $100/Sq ft! Upstairs is a large living space with 3 beds and 2 baths, including a master suite with double sinks, newer vinyl plank flooring, and some new vinyl windows. You will love the panoramic mountain views of the Wind River mountains that are only a few miles distant. Under a 10 minute drive is public land you can go and explore and get lost on! The large back deck on the rear of the home faces the mountains and is only a few years old. Downstairs is 2 more bedrooms and a 3rd bath with an exterior walk out door under the deck. There is even a small area for a kitchenette that could make this a potential space a 2 bedroom accessory dwelling unit to offset the majority of your mortgage payment. Upstairs and downstairs there is a wood stove and a fire place insert. Current owner hasn’t used either stove, but the previous owner used them. This is your chance to get a beautifully maintained and upgraded home on acreage for a song and dance in Lander! Don’t wait and Call Jonathan Rensch at 307-438-5056 for a private showing!

518 E Monroe Ave Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $260,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Here is a chance to make your money grow year over year! This is a large duplex where each unit has 3 beds 1 baths and each unit has it’s own individual laundry inside also. Also included in the price is the 2 car garage off the alley where each tenant gets 1 side of the garage to be used as they see fit. These units are individually metered for electricity and the main heat source is electric baseboard which the tenants pay. Owner is responsible for the Water/sewer/trash which runs about $180/month. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz today at 307-851-0021 for your private showing or questions on this property!

