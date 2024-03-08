This week’s #listed features two beautiful homes ready for their next family!

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

211 Cactus Cir Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $389,500 Click here to view more about this property!

Welcome to this immaculate and pristine 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac. This property boasts a spacious 24’x20′ insulated and heated shop, an oversided 2 car with work benches, car port, each perfect for all your storage needs or for those who enjoy a personal workspace. As you step inside this meticulously maintained home, you’ll be greeted by a bright and airy atmosphere, filled with natural light. The home features four generously sized bedrooms, each offering ample closet space. The master suite is a true retreat, complete with a private bathroom. The additional three bedrooms are equally as impressive, and the remaining two bathrooms have been beautifully maintained, offering convenience for family and guests alike. The heart of the home, the kitchen, is a chef’s dream with plenty of counter space and storage. The attached dining room creates the perfect space to host delicious meals! The property’s exterior is just as impressive as its interior. The 24’x20′ shop is a standout feature, offering a versatile space that can be used as a workshop, storage area, or even a home gym. This home is not just a dwelling, but a lifestyle. It offers a perfect blend of privacy and community, being located in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This location provides a safe and quiet environment, while still being conveniently close to local amenities. Every inch of this home has been kept in immaculate condition, making it a perfect turn-key solution for those looking for a clean, well-maintained place to call home. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to own this beautiful property. It’s more than just a house, it’s a place where memories are made. Call Kate today at 307-851-3999 for your private showing!

1745 Riverview Rd Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $449,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Welcome to your dream home! This exquisite, like new construction offers the perfect blend of modern design, comfortable living, and breathtaking natural surroundings. Nestled on a spacious .66-acre lot, this one-level home presents an idyllic retreat where tranquility and convenience meet. As you enter, you’ll be immediately impressed by the layout and open floor plan that features4 large bedrooms and 2 pristine bathrooms, this home is perfect for families of all sizes. The main living room features a vaulted ceiling that seamlessly integrates the living, dining, and kitchen areas, creating a warm and inviting space for both everyday living and entertaining. Perhaps best of all, the second living room is separated from the main living room by a very wide hallway and has built-in hickory cabinets so any potential children in your family can make a mess out of the view of the main living room. The kitchen is a true culinary haven, boasting granite countertops, top-of-the-line appliances, and a huge center island with built-in seating for 4 people. Whether you’re a gourmet chef or enjoy preparing simple meals, this well-appointed kitchen will inspire your culinary creativity. The adjacent dining area provides a picturesque backdrop for enjoying meals with loved ones while soaking in the stunning mountain views. Step outside, and you’ll discover the true allure of this property. The expansive backyard offers endless possibilities for outdoor enjoyment. With no neighbors directly behind you, you’ll relish the utmost privacy and serenity. The automatic sprinkler system ensures that maintaining the lush landscaping is a breeze, allowing you more time to savor the joys of outdoor living. Currently the sprinkler system is hooked up to City water, but this property also has irrigation right from Riverton valley irrigation, so you can pick what source of water you’re using. Picture yourself hosting memorable gatherings on the patio, basking in the beauty of the mountains as your backdrop. The sprawling yard also offers ample space for children to play, pets to roam freely, and gardening enthusiasts to cultivate their green thumb. Situated in a coveted location, this home is minutes from both up and downtown, but has a private country feel. Directly out front is the paved bike path, and the public library is under 1/2 a mile away. Don’t wait for your chance to own this like-new 1 level home and call Skye Coleman-Weisz today at 307-851-0021. THIS HOME IS PRICED UNDER A SEPTEMBER 2023 APPRAISAL. Ask agent for details.

