This week’s #listed features a home with plenty of charm

Price: $189,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

This is your chance to get a large family home with a detached garage, multiple living rooms, a fenced back yard, hardwood floors, newer paint & many more updates! As soon as you walk in you will love the natural stained oak floors with an abundance of light provided by the large windows. The kitchen is also large & spacious with floor to ceiling cabinets and newer vinyl flooring. Outside is an oversized 1 car garage attached.