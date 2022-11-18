This week’s #listed features a home with plenty of charm

#Listed by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
121 East Jackson, Riverton, $189,000

121 E Jackson Ave, WY 82501

Price: $189,000 Click here for more info and pictures.

This is your chance to get a large family home with a detached garage, multiple living rooms, a fenced back yard, hardwood floors, newer paint & many more updates! As soon as you walk in you will love the natural stained oak floors with an abundance of light provided by the large windows. The kitchen is also large & spacious with floor to ceiling cabinets and newer vinyl flooring. Outside is an oversized 1 car garage attached.

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

  • 386 Lost Wells Butte Riverton
  • 509 N 3rd East Riverton
  • 1534 Gannett Drive Riverton
  • 1924 Praire rd Riverton, WY
  • 1024 Piedmont Court Riverton, WY 82501 $190,000
  • 644 N Pavillion Pavillion, WY
  • 1451 Wyoma Riverton, WY
  • 14 Sunnyside Ave Riverton, WY
  • 12646 HWY 26 Riverton, WY
  • 612 Oak Street Shoshoni, WY $200,000

Curious about one of these homes?
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501

