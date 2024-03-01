This week’s #listed features a historic home in a beatiful neighborhood

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

333 Cascade Lander, WY 82520

Price: $480,000 Click here to view more about this property!

You can’t do better than this. This historic home will give you the best of a gorgeous mountain town. Located just a few minutes walk from City Park and in one of Lander’s most sought after neighborhoods, this traditional bungalow has the space and location you’ve been seeking. Enjoy the bright and airy kitchen and renovated dining room and lounge. Upstairs, spacious bedrooms and ample closet space demonstrate a classical attention to comfortable living. The basement can be used as additional living space, but is also set up for independent living. Extensive plumbing and electrical updates have been completed, along with installation of a number of new windows. Come see this gem in the heart of Lander today. Call Jonathan Rensch at 307-438-5056 for your private showing!

