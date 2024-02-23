This week’s #listed features a country home with lots of land and captivating views

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
9 Mission Rd. Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $530,000 Click here to view more about this property!
Details:
- Year Built: 1918
- Parking: 2
- Price / Sq Ft: $232
- HOA: No Info
- Cooling: Yes
- Heating: Yes
- Acres: 6.19
Interior
- Appliances: Built-Ins, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
- Bathrooms Total: 2
- Bedrooms Total: 5
- Flooring: Wall To Wall Carpet, Laminate Flooring, Vinyl
Interior Features
- Double Pane Window, Garage Door Openers, Thermo Windows, Walk-In Closets, Window Curtains, Curtain Rod(s), Mini Blinds, Master Bath
- Living Area
- 2,286 SqFt.
Don’t miss out on making this house your home. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz at (307) 851-0021 today!
CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!
RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501