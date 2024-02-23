More

    This week’s #listed features a country home with lots of land and captivating views

    #Listed by RE/MAX All-Star, Realtors
    Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

    9 Mission Rd. Riverton, WY 82501

    Price: $530,000 Click here to view more about this property!

    Details:

    • Year Built: 1918
    • Parking: 2
    • Price / Sq Ft: $232
    • HOA: No Info
    • Cooling: Yes
    • Heating: Yes
    • Acres: 6.19

    Interior

    • Appliances: Built-Ins, Dishwasher, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer
    • Bathrooms Total: 2
    • Bedrooms Total: 5
    • Flooring: Wall To Wall Carpet, Laminate Flooring, Vinyl

    Interior Features

    • Double Pane Window, Garage Door Openers, Thermo Windows, Walk-In Closets, Window Curtains, Curtain Rod(s), Mini Blinds, Master Bath
    • Living Area
    • 2,286 SqFt.

    Don’t miss out on making this house your home. Call Skye Coleman-Weisz at (307) 851-0021 today!

