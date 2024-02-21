This week’s #listed features a charming home with modern comforts

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

619 E Washington Ave Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $325,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Welcome to this charming 1915 home exuding timeless elegance and modern comforts. This residence offers a blend of historic character and contemporary amenities. The inviting partial wrap-around porch sets the tone for relaxation and outdoor enjoyment, perfect for savoring morning coffee or evening conversations. Stepping inside, you’re greeted by the warmth of hardwood and tile floors, seamlessly flowing throughout the main living spaces. Boasting three bedrooms, and 1.75 tastefully remodeled bathrooms, this home provides ample space for comfortable living. The heart of the home is the cozy living area, adorned with a new wood stove, ideal for cozy winter nights. Additionally, a new high efficiency central air unit ensures year-round comfort, maintaining a perfect indoor climate. Outside, a two-car detached garage offers convenience and extra storage space. The expansive yard provides endless possibilities for outdoor activities and gardening enthusiasts. This historic gem offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of timeless elegance with modern conveniences. Don’t miss out on making this house your home, call Jonathan @ 307-438-5056 today!

