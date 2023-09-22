This week’s #listed features a beautifully updated home in a coveted neighborhood

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!
3741 Village Dr Riverton, WY 82501
Price: $679,000 Click here to view more about this property!
Discover Your Dream Home – This charming 5-bedroom residence offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience. With energy-efficient double pane windows, garage door openers, and thermally efficient windows, modern amenities meet thoughtful design. Spacious walk-in closets, mini blinds, and vaulted ceilings create an open and airy atmosphere. The master suite features a luxurious bathroom. Three full baths, main-level laundry, and a half bath ensure convenience, while built-in appliances, a gas fireplace, and a full basement offer functionality. Enjoy a well-maintained yard and efficient forced air gas heating. This is the dream home you’ve been waiting for – schedule your viewing today!
938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501