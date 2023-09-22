This week’s #listed features a beautifully updated home in a coveted neighborhood

Did you know? Every home that is listed with REMAX, gets a FREE 3D tour. Get the most out of selling your house with this great feature!

3741 Village Dr Riverton, WY 82501

Price: $679,000 Click here to view more about this property!

Discover Your Dream Home – This charming 5-bedroom residence offers the perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience. With energy-efficient double pane windows, garage door openers, and thermally efficient windows, modern amenities meet thoughtful design. Spacious walk-in closets, mini blinds, and vaulted ceilings create an open and airy atmosphere. The master suite features a luxurious bathroom. Three full baths, main-level laundry, and a half bath ensure convenience, while built-in appliances, a gas fireplace, and a full basement offer functionality. Enjoy a well-maintained yard and efficient forced air gas heating. This is the dream home you’ve been waiting for – schedule your viewing today!

Be sure to check out our other local listings!

412 8 Mile Rd, Riverton, WY

1 Sunny Terrace Riverton, WY

55 Skyline Dr Riverton, WY

135 Hutchinson Rd Riverton, WY

1209 Mary Anne Dr Riverton, WY

619 E Washington Ave Riverton, WY

3166 W Main St Riverton, WY

718 N Broadway Ave Riverton, WY

911 W Fremont Ave Riverton, WY

210 N 1st St Riverton, WY

480 Pebble Creek Dr Riverton, WY

909 Moose Dr Riverton, WY

1745 Riverview Rd Riverton, WY

1005 Country Club Dr Riverton, WY

202 E Adams Riverton, WY

314 N Broadway Riverton, WY

813 W Park Ave Riverton, WY

Curious about one of these homes?

CALL 307-856-7827 or visit their website!

RE/MAX ALL-STAR, REALTORS

938 W Main St, Riverton, WY 82501