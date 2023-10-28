Thermopolis mural by local artists completed

Hitting their goal of finishing before the snow flies, Fremont County artists Aiyana Perez and Autumn Hnilicka recently completed the “Welcome to Thermopolis” mural located on the old fire hall building.

They’ve been painting since September but have been working on this 1800 sq. ft. mural for several months.

Inside each letter is a depiction of the town’s history.

“The community support was the biggest blessing for this project,” Aiyana shared.

Community members would look out for them, bring them gifts from their gardens and share stories.

They also shared a lot of appreciation for Meri Ann Dorman, the chief executive officer of the Thermopolis Chamber of Commerce.

“She’s very involved with the community and invested in getting to know people on a one-on-one basis,” Autumn explained.

They also gave a shout-out to working with Thermopolis Mayor Adam Ryan Estenson.

“It has been such an adventure but a blessing. (We’re) really grateful.”

The two enjoyed the project so much that they hope to paint murals across Wyoming.

h/t Aiyana Perez