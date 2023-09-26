Two local artists painting Thermopolis mural

Local artists Aiyana Perez and Autumn Hnilicka are currently working on a mural to welcome visitors to the neighboring town of Thermopolis.

The 1,800 sq. ft. mural is on the old fire hall building and will, once complete, say, “Welcome to Thermopolis.” Inside the letters will be depictions of the town’s history, including things like dinosaurs, petroglyphs and Chief Washakie signing the treaty. h/t Aiyana Perez

You can likely catch Aiyana and Autumn working on the mural over the weekends. They’ve been officially painting since the beginning of September, but have been planning for about four months. Their goal is to have it complete before it snows.

h/t Aiyana Perez

The Thermopolis Chamber of Commerce reached out to their former professor seeking local artists looking to contribute to public art, which is how they were selected for the mural. Funding came in the form of a grant from the Main Street of Thermopolis.

When they’re not busy painting in Thermopolis, they are running their art studio, Sage Brushes, on the corner of Sixth and Main in Lander. h/t Aiyana Perez