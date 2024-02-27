HeadsUp: Slope flattening project scheduled for early March north of Thermopolis

A $1.09 million project to flatten slopes north of Thermopolis on U.S. Highway 20/Wyoming Highway 789 is expected to begin March 4.

Prime contractor is Barnum, Inc., of Buffalo.

“Beginning March 4, weather permitting, the contractor will begin installing temporary fencing, temporary traffic signals and concrete barriers,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation project inspector Bret Moore of Basin. “Removal of trees and obstructions will occur to allow for replacement of an irrigation culvert across the roadway at milepost 141.91, about eight miles north of Thermopolis.”

Moore said the culvert will be replaced one driving lane at a time, with a single-lane highway closure and a 12-foot width restriction.

“Beginning April 1, the contractor is scheduled to begin shoulder embankment fills. During this work, motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes,” Moore said.

Project work includes grading, drainage, traffic control, asphalt pavement surfacing and other work.

The U.S. 20/Wyoming 789 project is north of Thermopolis between mileposts 141.78 (about eight miles north of Thermopolis) and 145.51 (2.2 miles south of the Hot Springs-Washakie county line).

The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded the project to Barnum, Inc., on Nov. 17, 2022. Contract completion date is June 30, 2024.

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3400, or by email at [email protected].